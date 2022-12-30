Bob otto

Courtesy of Rich MacIntosh

Dr. Bob Otto, right, during his Georgia Island expedition in 1992. 

When National Fisheries Marine Service biologist Bob Otto came to Kodiak in the late 1970s to work at the NMFS lab at the Coast Guard base, he considered it of utmost importance to get to know the fishermen his agency served.

With Bob’s passing over the holiday, many realized that he fulfilled his objective.

