When National Fisheries Marine Service biologist Bob Otto came to Kodiak in the late 1970s to work at the NMFS lab at the Coast Guard base, he considered it of utmost importance to get to know the fishermen his agency served.
With Bob’s passing over the holiday, many realized that he fulfilled his objective.
Some of the fishermen he served and the people he worked with eventually became good friends. One of his close friends was fisherman Kevin O’Leary. They had a lot in common. Both the O’Leary and Otto families came to the Island in the ’70s within a few years of each other.
Bob and Kevin and their sons, Chris Otto and Tim O’Leary, did a lot of outdoor activities together, such as floating down the Karluk River in rubber rafts.
“Our relationship evolved personally,” said O’Leary. After buying the F/V Time Bandit, he got involved in the Bering Sea crab fisheries. He also tendered herring in Togiak in the spring and red salmon in Bristol Bay in the summer.
“Through all that time I went to Bob and we discussed the state of the king crab and opilio fisheries,” said O’Leary.
But Otto was more than a consultant for Kevin; he was a close friend.
Through their friendship Bob and Kevin discovered another factor that strengthened their bond. They and their wives, Gail and Susan, were alumni of Penn State University.
“We were at the University for two years at the same time,” said O’Leary. “I went in as a freshman (while Bob) was going in as a junior. I never knew him” at the time, said O’Leary, who later learned that Bob, who was in the forestry program, belonged to a fraternity that was next to the rec hall where all of the big events took place.
Both Kevin and Bob agreed that Penn State was a “wonderful place to go to school,” said O’Leary. “Most fall in love with the town (which has a sense of community).” Obviously there are some parallels to Kodiak. “We were all happy and proud graduates of Penn (State) University.”
After receiving a B.S. degree in zoology from Penn State, Otto attended the University of Maine, earning a Ph.D. in zoology in 1975.
Right after graduation, Bob and Gail, his new bride, went to Washington, DC, where he began to work for NMFS as a research specialist. His new job required him to travel to different places, including Kodiak. While here in the month of February, he stayed at the Kodiak Inn.
One evening he walked out to the spit near the harbor.
“He looked in one direction, then another and saw the sun coming up,” said Gail. Reflections of the snow-capped mountains appeared in the water. At that moment “he fell in love with” Kodiak, said Gail. When Bob returned to the East Coast, he told Gail of his plans to move to Kodiak.
With their 1-year-old son, Chris, the Ottos drove across the United States, visiting friends, family and national parks along the way.
“We got to Homer the day before the big strike of the ferry system,” recalled Gail. But the Ottos were able to get on the last ferry to Kodiak on July 6, 1977. They pulled into town on July 7.
Bob went to work at the NMFS lab on the Coast Guard base, becoming the leader of the Shellfish Assessment Group. In 1984 he became director of the lab.
”Bob oversaw the program’s growth from a small stock assessment group to a multispecies research program,” wrote his colleague, Brad Stevens, in a newsletter announcing Otto’s retirement in 2005. “During that time, the program outgrew its location in a derelict WWII barracks and moved into a state-of-the-art marine research facility, the Kodiak Fisheries
Research Center,” on Near Island, Stevens wrote. He noted that Bob was primarily responsible for (being a) liaison with architects and engineers during the design and construction of the KFRC.”
Otto enjoyed his work, which was not confined to the office. He loved getting out into the field researching the sea life, wrote Stevens. “His curiosity and love of nature kept him out on deck (of a research vessel) many hours examining strange and interesting creatures.”
Perhaps his greatest research project occurred in the summer of 1992, when he and his colleague — and close friend — Rich MacIntosh, traveled to the island of South Georgia, part of a chain of Sub Antarctic islands in the South Atlantic, located about half way between the southeast coast of Argentina and the continent of Antarctica.
“We made the trip on behalf of NMFS” under the auspices of (The Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Resources (CCAMR), an organization that monitors and regulates fishing and other activities in Sub Antarctica, said MacIntosh.
The biologists took a flight to Chile and a boat through the Magellan Straits to South Georgia. Their base of operation was the Pro-Surveyor, a Bering Sea catcher/processor owned and operated at the time by Paul Duffy, who was looking into the possibility of fishing crab in the area.
“We spent 22 days on the fishing grounds east of the southern tip of South America,” MacIntosh noted.
Two species of crab showed up in the effort: the Paralomis and Spinosissima.
The biologists served as fishery observers, collecting data on crab and coming up with the interim minimum size limit for male crabs. That information went into a management plan developed by CAMLR. Ultimately the fishery was not viable due to marketing problems.
Reflecting on their South Georgia project, MacIntosh said it was a “fascinating trip. Sometimes we had to thread our way through icebergs” covered with penguins. Even though they were there in July and August, it was winter in the Southern hemisphere. At times they encountered rough weather, but it was not worse than what they experienced in the Bering Sea.
Paying homage to his departed friend, MacIntosh calls Otto a “font of knowledge. He was interested in everything, very knowledgeable” about various topics and was “very well read.”
He was constantly researching. Even though he had retired, he maintained an office at the NMFS lab on Near Island as a voluntary associate and continued scientific work on crab biology, improving the crab database, noted Stevens.
Family friend Lydia Olsen called Otto a “walking encyclopedia.”
Stevens agreed. He wrote that “Bob’s nearly encyclopedic knowledge of Alaskan marine life could easily overwhelm the casual listener, and everyone who went to sea with him came back much the richer in knowledge.”
Gail called her husband a “life-long learner. If he had a question about something, he would put it in the back of his mind, and that night he’d be researching,” she said. “That was his fun. He was a life-long learner.”
But his expertise in his profession didn’t make him unapproachable, even though his gruff exterior may have been intimidating at times.
He was really a delightful and intelligent man, but he took joy hiding behind a very gruff stern persona,” said Lindsay Knight, owner and manager of the Kodiak Athletic Club where Otto went for exercise and therapy.
Knight recalls a female client who told him that she wanted to ask Bob to play Santa Claus for an event she was planning.
“’But I am trying to wait until he is in a good mood,’” she said. “I chuckled and said, ’What do you mean? That IS Bob in a good mood.’I don’t know how that turned out, but I understand that he was really good with kids and would make an excellent Santa,” said Knight.
He added that Otto “was incredibly intelligent and had a wealth of knowledge about people, Kodiak history. His passing is “another huge loss to our community,” said Knight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.