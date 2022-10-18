Terry Haines

Human beings have two contradictory characteristics constantly battling in our brains. The first, and most unusual among animals, is our ability to cooperate to achieve a common goal. Lots of other creatures cooperate, from schools of fish to communities of chimpanzees, but none of them come close to our level of assumed cooperative behavior.

It has been said that our ability, and willingness, to stand in line is one of the most extreme examples of this. Animals simply do not queue up. If salmon seiners were salamanders, they would cork each other constantly. The ability of human beings to work cooperatively across vast interlocking networks has defined human behavior, and transformed the earth.

