Luke 2:11-15 (NIV): “‘Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; He is the
Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.’ Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.’”
Have you ever read something — something you know you’ve read repeatedly — and one time it strikes you a bit differently?
When I was kid, I didn’t go to church or read the Bible. But I was in enough elementary school plays at Christmastime that I was fairly familiar with the basics of the Christmas story. I’m relatively certain if you read Scripture or heard it quoted back in those days it was in the King James Version (KJV).
I must’ve been in my 30s before I learned that there were more translations of the Bible than the King James Version and the paraphrase known as the Good News Bible.
I have a stack of Bibles (I swear) and a small collection of commentaries of different sizes. In the training college I attended, I wouldn’t say they taught us Bible, but they taught us where and how to search and find things that are in and pertain to the Bible.
Philippians 2:12b is an example: “Search out your own salvation with fear and trembling.”
I understand that to mean not “fear” as in God will crush you like a grape, but that you want to be sure and certain about things. You don’t want to be misled or mislead anyone else. “Search it out” — don’t take anyone’s word for such things.
Earlier I mentioned commentaries. As I was preparing for this article, I took a moment to read Luke chapter 2 — STOP! I read it again. Then I shortened the amount I was reading and focused on Luke 2:11-15.
Now I said to myself: “Self: Focus up!”
Hmmmm…I’m fairly certain if you were a church-goer in the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s, not only did you go to the school plays of the Nativity, but you watched the youth group of your church that held it also. Just a guess: The lines of the youthful cast or the narrator were from the King James Version of the Bible.
Allow me to share a couple of translation samples of Luke 2:14. King James Version: “Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace, goodwill toward men.”
New International Version: “Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom His favor rests.”
So, I’m curious: Does that sound like two different statements?
I have several so-called “parallel bibles,” which are bibles as a single book containing multiple versions of the same text. The two that I have provide four of the same versions — King James Version, New King James Version, New International Version and New American Standard Bible.
The reason I have two parallel bibles is because while both have several of the same versions, each has several the other doesn’t.
So, in the King James Version and the New King James Version that 14th verse ends with “And on earth peace, goodwill towards men.” While the New International Version ends that same verse, “And on earth peace to those on whom His favor rests.” Looking at the same verse from the New Living Translation, it says: “And peace to those with whom God is pleased.” The New American Standard Bible also ends with, “with whom God is pleased.”
So, what is my motivation?
Yes, to inspire another to search out the Scriptures that we may be sure and certain.
In our current world many things are constantly changing. It seems we’re constantly standing on shifting sand. I’ve demonstrated that the context of our sacred bibles is not immune to this change.
Another example would be the 2011 New International Version replaces references of just men, to both men and women. The 2011 version replaces the “he and him” with “they and them.” This is referred to as gender-neutral Bible translations.
This Sunday is the lighting of the fourth candle of Advent — Love.
“Love one another just as I have loved you.” The words of Christ, Himself.
I’m constantly amazed how two people can read something and the take-away is completely different.
May each of us be blessed, that we may be a blessing.
