Today’s article is the 299th amazing nature column. I always write about something that is spinning around in my head, whether it came up in conversation, on the radio, during my work life or in an article I read. Here is how it works: First, I sit down and take a deep breath. As I think about the article I am to write I think about the bigger picture and the world around us, the interactions with people I have had recently, and the things that have left a mark in my memory as if they are asking to be processed in some way. These may be unrelated things looking for a connection. All things are connected; we just have to find the connections.
For example, this week is Valentine’s Day; a modern invention to celebrate romance. Last week I had an interesting conversation about the origin of the phrase “happy as a clam,” and what exactly would make a clam happy. A while ago I heard someone accidentally referring to snow crabs as “snowshoe crabs” which I thought was rather cute. My mind imagined fuzzy little crabs with long ears and a bunny cotton tail. While looking up snow crab biology I found a paper with interesting facts about the reproductive behavior of these little creatures in their cold-water habitat. Obviously, these things need some work before it makes any sense to mention them in the same article. Some word weaving is in order.
I have conflicted feelings about Valentine’s Day: On one hand, I think it is an example of commercializing people’s most private and intimate relationships. Since the world does not have enough couples who are hotly and romantically in love, Valentine’s day has further been expanded to all kinds of love; whether it is to tell a parent that they are valued, to tell a child that they are treasured, or celebrate a friendship. Even dogs are supposed to feel the Valentine vibes if their biscuits come in heart shapes. Honestly, I am not sure that my dog would turn down a treat even if it were shaped like a pile of poop instead of a heart.
On the other hand, I do confess that I feel warm and fuzzy inside when my partner presents me with a bouquet of flowers or some other gesture that means he wants me to know that he loves me. I also believe in the power of making someone’s day a lot better by small gestures, comments, or little gifts to show the person they matter and are appreciated. In a perfect world, we shouldn’t need a special day marked on the calendar to remind us to show each other how much we care. But who lives in a perfect world? As it is, while many of the shelves in the grocery store have trouble getting restocked these days, it seems that all the chocolates and flowers for Valentines Day had no supply shortages. Nothing stands in the way of making us feel happy as a clam.
That leads to the question, how does a clam show its appreciation to another clam? What is the clammy equivalent of buying flowers? The answer is sobering: Clams don’t buy flowers. The whole concept of romance requires that there is competition for mates. The presenting of flowers and chocolates has its origin in courtship behavior. A quick search on the web provides this wisdom: “Courtship behavior can include things like food delivery, dance moves, and mutual preening. In many cases, the most extravagant courtship displays belong to the species where males contribute little else to the relationship-think strutting grouse or dancing-birds-of-paradise.”
Getting back to the clams, there is no need for flowers or courtship behavior because there is no competition for mates. The reproductive cycle of clams is rather unromantic, as the males release their sperm into the water and the females filter it in through their siphons. By the way, researching the phrase “happy as a clam”, I found that it has been abbreviated and used to say “happy as a clam at high tide.”This makes sense, because at high tide there is less chance of predation and the clam can filter food out of the water. Happiness, after all, is often related to feeling safe and having a full belly.
In clams and in snow crab, the females retain the eggs until the larvae hatch. The larvae are then released into the water and spend some time drifting in the plankton and feeding before settling to the bottom to grow into mature adults. Unlike clams, snow crabs have competition for mates. Female snow crabs become sexually mature before their last molt. At that stage of their life they release pheromones into the water that attract males. The males have to compete and sometimes fight for the young female. The last and mature stage of the male snow crab has large pincers used to fend off the competition and then grasp on to the female. Once the male has made his choice, he embraces that female and stays with her until she sheds the shell. When the female molts, and while she is still soft shelled, he can deposit his sperm under her abdominal flap. Since the procedure of shedding the old shell and emerging with the soft new shell is rather laborious and soft-shelled crab are at increased risk of predation, you might say that the male chivalrously helps her out of her shell and protects her while she is vulnerable.
Since the human brain is a lot more complex and bigger than that of clams or snow crabs, it is not surprising that our relationships are a lot more complex and complicated as well. Yet, the most worthwhile things in life are the tasks that we are never expected to finish but may also never stop trying. The relationships with our family and romantic partners certainly qualify as being worthy of our best and continuous efforts. Healthy relationships are the path to good mental health and feeling happy as a clam at high tide.
