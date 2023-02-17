Luke 1:30-33 (NKJV): “Then the angel said to her, ‘Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God. And behold, you will conceive in your womb and bring forth a Son, and shall call His name Jesus. He will be great, and will be called the Son of the Highest; and the Lord God will give Him the throne of His father David. And He will reign over the house of Jacob forever, and of His kingdom there will be no end.’ ”

I personally cannot even begin to grasp that moment of Mary’s. A good girl, raised on the verbal traditions and writings of her people. Knowing and expecting the word of the coming Messiah. She could not have even imagined she would be the vessel, that she would have found that level of favor with the Creator of heaven and earth.

