Luke 1:30-33 (NKJV): “Then the angel said to her, ‘Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God. And behold, you will conceive in your womb and bring forth a Son, and shall call His name Jesus. He will be great, and will be called the Son of the Highest; and the Lord God will give Him the throne of His father David. And He will reign over the house of Jacob forever, and of His kingdom there will be no end.’ ”
I personally cannot even begin to grasp that moment of Mary’s. A good girl, raised on the verbal traditions and writings of her people. Knowing and expecting the word of the coming Messiah. She could not have even imagined she would be the vessel, that she would have found that level of favor with the Creator of heaven and earth.
Recently, I’ve been listening to instrumental music. Currently, as I’m writing this article and prior to the writing, I’ve been listening to Big Band music from the ’40s, such as “Moonlight Serenade” by Glen Miller; “In the Mood,” also by Glen Miller; and “Begin the Beguine,” by Artie Shaw.
The music is the music of grandparents, parents and the stories and advice they shared. I must admit I’m trying to recall those moments of the past sitting in the kitchen while adults shared the adventures of their past. Those boring times sitting on the porch listening to the same ol’ stories about places and people. I had no idea who or where they were.
I was a rebellious renegade wanting action and adventure. I absolutely had no idea what I was being offered, and I let those precious teachable moments slip by like water through my hands.
Only now, with a hint of wisdom, can I finally acknowledge the value of their storied experiences and hard-learned knowledge.
Again, I can’t even begin to imagine how much Mary had gained through verbal tradition while sitting and working around the home fires that were a part of her daily life.
In the New Testament book of Luke there’s 77 generations listed from Abram to Mary. (FYI – 77 being a number symbolizing the forgiveness of all sins.)
As I’m currently listening to Glen Miller’s “Moonlight Serenade,” I confess I’m not able to recall anything important but the people. As a kid I didn’t know them the way they knew each other. But I do remember seeing how they acted and treated others, whether they were basically happy or a constant grouch.
The height of Mary’s attention to such things — that she saw, heard, and put into practice — must have been far above my youthful actions or concerns in order for her to have gained such a degree of favor!
Luke 1:28 in the King James Version says, “Hail, thou art highly favored, the Lord is with thee; Blessed art thou among women.”
“Highly favored” and “Blessed” take in the scope of that.
Jesus said, “Follow Me.” We know there’s a path laid out for us.
Isaiah 35:8-10 says, “A highway shall be there, and road. And it shall be called the Highway of Holiness. The unclean shall not pass over it, but it shall be for others. Whoever walks the road, although a fool, shall not go astray. No lion shall be there, nor shall any ravenous beast go up on it;
It shall not be found there. But the redeemed shall walk there, and the ransomed of the Lord shall return, and come to Zion with singing, with everlasting joy on their heads. They shall obtain joy and gladness, and sorrow and sighing shall flee away.”
To repeat what has already been said and written by others: “The Highway of Holiness does not need to be a literal highway; the point of the prophecy is that God will remove all obstacles and “smooth the way” for His people, enabling them to access the blessings of the Kingdom.”
Perhaps the verse from John 14:6 is the key to the grace that redeems us. “Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’ ”
May we each be blessed that we may be a blessing to others.
