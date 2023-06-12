Facebook posts - 13

Courtesy of Marion Owen

Plants use — and lose — water continuously. Water when the soil feels dry to your finger about 2 inches down. For container, hanging baskets or new seedlings, water when the soil feels dry about an inch down or when the container feels light when you lift it.

 Marion Owen

On sunny days, I do what every sun-starved gardener would do: Head outside to play in the garden. Sometimes, by the afternoon though, I’m wilting a bit (my friends in Arizona would laugh), and so were a few of my plants. 

After weeks of off-and-on cool and damp weather, warmth can come as quite a shock for plants, from seedlings to seasoned perennials. And even though showers are a norm for Kodiak, we do get our share of dry spells. Thus, some watering tips might be something you want to put in your gardening toolkit.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.