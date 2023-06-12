On sunny days, I do what every sun-starved gardener would do: Head outside to play in the garden. Sometimes, by the afternoon though, I’m wilting a bit (my friends in Arizona would laugh), and so were a few of my plants.
After weeks of off-and-on cool and damp weather, warmth can come as quite a shock for plants, from seedlings to seasoned perennials. And even though showers are a norm for Kodiak, we do get our share of dry spells. Thus, some watering tips might be something you want to put in your gardening toolkit.
You may have noticed that soil dries out quickly in Kodiak. That’s because there is so little organic matter in the soil to hold onto moisture.
How does water move in plants?
Plants don’t have a heart pump, like we do, to move fluids through their systems. Yet plants are able to move water without additional energy. They accomplish this by passive diffusion, a basic rule in nature that water moves toward areas with less water.
Here’s how it works: Water moves from the roots, through the stems, and into the leaves. The final pull comes from the atmosphere, where water can be low, especially when it’s sunny or windy. Water is pulled through the stomata (tiny openings in the leaf surface), dragging chains of water molecules, like railroad cars, into the atmosphere.
The process is called transpiration. As I learned from my friend Linda Chalker-Smith (author of How Plants Work), “It’s estimated that 97 percent of the water taken up by the roots is lost to the atmosphere.”
Plants use — and lose — water continuously. Water in; water out. Along with air pockets, water is one of the main highways for carrying nutrients to plant roots, making up 25 percent of healthy soil. Soil acts as a storage reservoir when moisture is not replaced by rainfall, soaker hose or sprinkler.
How much water the soil can hold depends on its texture and organic matter content. Which brings me to the basic tenant of soil moisture control: Add compost and mulch to your garden.
When there is a lack of water, cell growth is stunted. And if the dry spell is severe enough or the ground temperature goes above a certain temperature, this change flips a switch in the plant, causing it to bolt. It essentially says, “That’s it. I can’t do this anymore. I’m outta here.” And it kicks into survival mode by producing flowers, followed by seeds and the abandonment of leaf growth.
Watering can be tricky, though. For example, if you’re in charge of caring for seedlings at a nursery, it’s important to keep plants evenly moist. Evenly is the key: Not too wet and not too dry. Sounds like a chapter in Goldilocks and the Three Bears.
Linda reminded me of a classic garden misunderstanding: If leaves wilt, is that a signal to add water?
“While it’s true,” she says, “that leaf wilt is generally due to lack of water in the leaf, the underlying cause is not necessarily lack of soil water. What leaf wilt does tell you is that the roots are not doing their job in taking up sufficient water.”
Soil that is too wet, too dry, too hot, too cold, compacted, or salty can injure or kill roots. So can pathogens, insects, puppies, “digger birds,” and root systems that are all tangled up in a knot, such as plants that lived too long in a container.
So when your plants’ leaves look like steamed Swiss chard, do a little detective work before you turn on the hose.
Let’s take a look at a few watering tips:
HOW OFTEN, HOW MUCH?
Water when the soil feels dry to your finger about 2 inches down. If you are measuring dryness around container plants, hanging baskets or new seedlings, then water when the soil feels dry about an inch down or when the container feels light when you lift it. The important thing to remember, though, is that a deep soak is better than a token damping of the soil.
WHAT TIME OF DAY?
Water loss is highest during midday, and lowest at night. The best time to water is in the morning. Watering in the middle of the day might be necessary (to cool off leaves, for example), but it’s not as effective. And watering in the cool of the evening creates perfect conditions for slugs and diseases such as gray mold, which I covered in last week’s column.
And what about the theory that any water sitting on leaves in full sun acts like a magnifying glass and burns leaves? Magnifying water droplets is one of the most persistent gardening myths. Water droplets do magnify a little, but not enough even to warm the leaves, let alone burn them.
It’s also a good idea to water before weeding to help weeds lose their grip. When the soil is damp, weed roots can’t hold onto the other side of the earth when you pull. Water after transplanting seedlings and after thinning carrots, beets and other root crops. Moistening the soil around the plants helps the soil settle in around the disturbed seedlings.
To wrap up, never take water for granted. Water covers nearly 3/4 of the planet, but only about 3% of that water is fresh water that’s fit for use by humans and animals or for watering plants. As for what’s in store for us this summer is anyone’s guess. In a perfect world on Kodiak Island, it would sprinkle every third day. Oh, and just before my first cup of coffee.
