Jeffrey Lukin, age 66, passed away peacefully at his home in Port Lions to be with our Lord on March 31, 2023 after a long battle with cancer.
Jeff was born on January 4, 1957 in Kodiak, Alaska. Jeff grew up in Kodiak and was raised by his mom Christine Lukin and graduated from Kodiak High School.
Jeff met his wife Cheryl, in 1986 and they moved to Port Lions shortly after. Jeff and Cheryl married in 1996 and raised two sons, Sean and Greg. Jeff loved his life in the village and seldom wanted to leave. Jeff could be seen each day driving around the village with his four-legged companions always with a smile and a hearty wave. In later years Jeff ‘s church became a very important part of his life. Without his church family and valued prayers his life would have proven to be more difficult. He was so thankful for them.
Jeff started at a young age working on fishing boats with his step father Hermwald vonScheele and continued commercial fishing for many years. He later changed jobs and worked in the oil industry driving truck on the North Slope and in Wyoming. Before retiring he worked at home as the KEA plant attendant in Port Lions. He was extremely happy to be working at home.
Jeff loved hunting as well as sport and subsistence fishing. He also enjoyed many hobbies and would try his hand at almost anything. He raised bees for honey, made knives, made laser prints of family and friends. Jeff taught himself how to use a lathe and constructed beautiful wooden bowls, and pens. He was always trying new and different things.
His grandchildren were a highlight of his life and he enjoyed playing, spoiling, and taking them out on the boat, going on picnics to the beach, bonfires and setting off fireworks with them. Jeff was known for always having a special treat in his pocket for the grandkids and his pets, which will remain a special memory for all of them. Jeff loved his home in Port Lions, sharing experiences and raising his family there.
Jeff is survived by his wife Cheryl, beloved dog Oscar, sons Sean Brester (Cassie) Greg Lukin (Valerie), Grand children Kaleb, Dahlia, and Emily. Siblings Jonetta Cratty, Teddy vonScheele, Suzanne Wadle (Jeff) Catherine vonScheele, and Jacob vonScheele and many nieces and nephews
Jeff was preceded in death by his mother Christine vonScheele, Step Father Hermwald vonScheele, and brother Greg Lukin.
