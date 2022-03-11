In case you missed it, the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium resounded with music and enthusiastic applause over the weekend, during the performance of “The Little Mermaid,” the spring musical based on the Disney film of a Hans Christian Andersen tale, produced in Kodiak style, which means that members of the audience saw their neighbors, friends and family members play characters that may be far removed from their real personalities.
Director Lissa Woodbury Jensen has managed to elicit tremendous talents (some of them hidden) from “ordinary, every day” Kodiak residents.
We saw a lot of new faces and heard a lot of new voices in the production, including Mary Rohrer as Ariel, the mermaid; Lucky Tiglao as Prince Eric and James Glenn as Sebastian (by the way, this was his first onstage appearance, and didn’t he have that Jamaican accent down pat?). And then we saw the talents of Heather Corriere, who delighted (and maybe surprised) the audience as the French chef, Louis. “The Little Mermaid” wasn’t Heather’s first play, but, as far as I know, it was the first production that highlighted her talents. Years ago she played a nurse in “South Pacific,” directed by the late Gerald Wilson. Heather, a commercial fisherman and teacher, had been practicing her part for “The Little Mermaid” since the late 1980s, when the Disney film came out.
She was 18 at the time. “Whenever my brother (Erin) and I got together we would sing the chef song,” said Heather.
She said it was “a great experience ... all encompassing,” to be in the local play. “It was a lot of fun to watch (the play … with a diverse cast) come together,” she said.
Heather, and her husband, Matt’s, 14-year-old daughter Juia, helped design costumes, including the pink ball gown worn by Ariel. Julia “doesn’t work from a pattern,” Heather said.
Reflecting on her character, Heather said it was “fun to be silly.” By giving her all to the part, she didn’t have anything to lose, Heather said. “I’ve been wanting to do this part for a long time.”
Angelo Malong, the friendly guy who stacks your groceries at Safeway, played the other French chef, who chased down the crustaceans with a butcher knife. Angelo said he thanks the people of Kodiak for watching him and fellow actors and actresses perform.
Jill Rohrer (Mary’s mother,) was the music director for the play. She taught the actors their songs.
The play has a lot of small ensemble pieces, a lot of songs going on at the same time.
Jill also helped with music in the productions of “Mary Poppins” and “Newsies.” She has been involved with Christmas plays at her church, the Kodiak Bible Chapel and the Kodiak Christian School.
Jill said she and her daughter both learned the importance of team effort in “The Little Mermaid.” Everyone in his or her own part, whether performing or working off stage, contributed to the efficacy of the play, she said.
“Everything is so connected,” Jill said. “It was a neat experience to put something this big together, with so many challenges we faced.
“A huge part of my job is to help singers believe in themselves … to help them build the confidence to let their voice shine on a song and to see in themselves what I see in them and be willing to share that with the audience.”
I know that the audience appreciated Jill’s advice to the crew of “The Little Mermaid” because their discovery of their talent made such a glorious production possible.
“It was a wonderful, fabulous” production, said Liane Dierich, who is a member of the Kodiak Arts Council board of directors. “I enjoyed seeing adults and the children participating in the production.
“What was most impressive about the play were the costumes and the singing. They really impressed me,” Lianne said. “I especially loved the wicked witch” Ursula, played by Bianca Clark. “The whole show was amazing.”
Richard Lantis said, he was “just blown away” by the play. “What an amazing job those kids did,” he gushed. His guest, Brandon Ahrens, new pastor of the Church of Christ, where Richard attends, “just loved it,” said Richard. “He was singing along with the music, under his breath.”
Candy Wyman, whose daughter, Iris, played one of the Mer Sisters in the play, thought it was “delightful,” in that it highlighted the “amazing talent that we have in this town,” she said.
She showered James Glenn with kudos for an “amazing” debut performance.
Clark’s rendition of the wicked Ursula was better than that of Queen Latifah, who plays that character in the newly released “The Little Mermaid” film, said Candy.
I didn’t see that film, but my wife and I both watched the movie version of “Les Miserables,” and felt that Bianca’s impersonation of Madame Thénardier in the Kodiak Arts Council production of that play, was far superior to Helen Bonham Carter’s mousy interpretation of that character in the film.
To those who have not yet seen “The Little Mermaid,” I trust that these comments from cast and crew members and audience, have whet your appetite to see the play. Performances are scheduled for this weekend.
