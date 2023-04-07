Luke 12:19-21 (NKJV): “And I will say to my soul: ‘Soul, you have many goods laid up for many years; take your ease; eat, drink, and be merry.’ But God said to him, ‘Fool! This night your soul will be required of you; then whose will those things be which you have provided? So is he who lays up treasure for himself and is not rich toward God.’”
As I write, today is Wednesday, the beginning of Passover in the midst of Holy Week.
I realize that our opening Scripture isn’t a likely choice, considering that you’ll be reading this on Good Friday.
I’ve heard this passage preached and taught by multiple individuals, and the basic three mistakes that are pointed out regarding the man are:
• Assumption that wealth is for hoarding
• Wealth is for ease and pleasure
• Wealth can satisfy the deep needs of human life.
Two powerful words of this passage are “fool” and “soul,” which quickens to my mind these next two Scripture verses.
Proverbs 22:2: “The rich and the poor have this in common: The Lord made them both.”
Matthew 5:45b: “He makes His sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust.”
For me, personally, I don’t see this passage to be about wealth and treasure, rich or poor, but a person’s soul and our investment in the things of God.
A well-known Scripture is Luke 12:48: “To whom much is given, much will be required.”
This verse has stayed with me constantly since my most recent injury. I’ve been on the sick, lame, and lazy list since last May.
This one injury has reactivated many of my previous injuries, which has really proven to be a huge hindrance in trying to regain any type of normality, (a state of being usual, typical or expected).
I’m neither rich nor poor — I have enough, which is much! (To whom much is required.)
What I have is a portion of faith just as the Apostle Paul writes in Romans 12:3: “For I say, through the grace given to me, to everyone who is among you not to think more highly of yourself than one ought to think, but to think soberly, as God has dealt to each one a measure of faith.”
So for me, in spite of my shortcomings and weaknesses, the question remains, perhaps even more forcefully: “What will be done with your measure of faith?”
Leviticus 17:11: “For the life of the flesh is in the blood, and I have given it to you upon the altar to make atonement for your souls: For it is the blood that makes atonement for the soul.”
Good Friday is about that blood atonement through Christ Jesus, God’s only begotten Son.
In Scripture to atone is to suffer the penalty for sins. The blood atonement is the cover and removes the effects of sin.
There is a basic spiritual law that runs throughout Scripture that is captured in Hebrews 9:20: “He said, ‘This is the blood of the covenant, which God has commanded you to keep.’ In the same way, he sprinkled with the blood both the tabernacle, and everything used in its ceremonies. In fact, the law requires that nearly everything be cleansed with blood, and without the shedding of blood there is no forgiveness.”
Hence the prayer language of “We plead for the blood of Christ Jesus” over this person, event or situation.
Good Friday is about blood atonement, followed by silent Saturday and, finally, Resurrection Sunday.
HE IS RISEN! He is risen indeed!
May each of us be blessed that we may be a blessing to others.
