Uganik

Courtesy of Mike Rostad

Uganik on west side of Kodiak. 

Recently I attended the memorial potluck gathering for Wendy Beck and her husband, Harvey Goodall, at the Buskin Beach House. I didn’t know this couple well, but I knew enough about them to be thankful that they were a part of this community.

“Salt of the earth” people such as Harvey and Wendy make this community the desirable place that it is.

