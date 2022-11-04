Recently I attended the memorial potluck gathering for Wendy Beck and her husband, Harvey Goodall, at the Buskin Beach House. I didn’t know this couple well, but I knew enough about them to be thankful that they were a part of this community.
“Salt of the earth” people such as Harvey and Wendy make this community the desirable place that it is.
“Harvey was one of the nicest, grounded people I ever knew,” said family friend Richard Lantis. He was exemplary in “how he treated people and how he lived his life. The entire family is quite amazing,” he said.
Richard met the family at the Uganik system on Kodiak’s west side where they operated a set net site. There were many Uganik folks at the repast. Wendy and Harvey could understand why Richard calls Uganik “such an amazing place... with its diversity, and different arms such as Northwest Arm.”
Pam Pingree, who with her husband, Dave, and her kids operates the Quartz Creek Lodge in Northeast Arm near the old herring plant gets ecstatic when she talks about living at Uganik.
“I had longed to live out here for so long,” Pam said. “Thankfully my husband shared that desire! Our kids, even after traveling across the USA and being in town, still love being here the best. I always say that there is something really magical about this bay. It stays with you. It’s part of your heart.”
Steve Helgason, who lives in Anchorage, fondly remembers visiting Terror Bay — part of the Ugank system — where his grandparents, Kris and Clara Helgason, and his father, Leonard Helgason, operated a bear-hunting lodge.
“I love [Uganik],” he said. Part of it is protected and parts are exposed to the Shelikof Strait. It offers good fishing and bear hunting,” he said.
“Uganik Island has those wonderful lagoons. Next bay over is Village Islands, with its wonderful protected harbor,” Steve said.
I’ve written many stories about Uganik, the place that Wendy and Harvey loved.
One of my headlines read, “You hear nature’s whisper and scream at Uganik.”
Like Harvey, Wendy, Richard and Steve, I also have an affinity with Uganik. In 1980 I worked at a gillnet site owned by Glenn and Virginia Behymer in Uganik Passage. Later the site was fished by the Kavanaughs and it is currently owned by the Holms.
Most of my time that summer in 1980 was spent at the gillnet site where I picked fish, mended gear and kept vigil to protect the net from seals and sea lions.
Two years later I crewed on the seiner Kitti H, operated by Steve and Leonard Helgason. Our base of operation was the hunting camp at Terror Bay. During a long tie-up, the Helgasons, another crewman and I spent a lot of days doing camp chores.
Once we got the seine in the water, we mostly fished Terror Bay, with a trip to Cape Igvak and Kukak Bay on the Alaska Peninsula, and Raspberry Straits. While fishing near Packers Spit in Mush Bay, I told myself that one day I would come back to Uganik and absorb its beauty and explore its nooks and crannies.
That day finally came in the spring of 1986 when I was hired as a cook for the Rohrer bear camp, formerly owned by Charlie Madsen and later, Wayne Hans.
The story with the headline about nature whispering and screaming at Uganik starts this way: ”Each time I go to Uganik I better understand why old Nan Reed was so dang anxious to get back to her home at West Point, which is part of the Uganik system. I met Nan and her husband, Daniel Boone Reed, in the late summer of 1979 after being summoned by Millie Muller to interview them about their trip to the Midwest. They were just passing through town, staying at Millie‘s for the night.
The purpose of the story that I was writing for the Kadiak Times was to get the Reeds’ firsthand account of the Lower 48. They told how they hitch-hiked, rode the Greyhound bus, endured the noise of cities and investigated the possibility of buying a wind generator which they could install on a knoll at their West Point home.
What really got my attention was their description of Uganik. Nan was so anxious to get back home that a troop of National Guardsmen couldn’t stop her from going.
With each stay at Uganik, I grew to appreciate the area on a deeper level. During one of my hikes at Uganik I got the idea of writing a screen play about a young boy from the Midwest who spends the summer visiting his grandmother in a place that resembled Uganik.
I told Steve Helgason about my idea and he encouraged me to write a novel which the screenplay could be based on.
The story — Summer of the Lonely Sky — is set in Terror Bay, which I change to Cormorant Bay and contains characters based on peope who lived there. Mitch, the main character, misses his family and friends in Minnesota and tries to run away.
When he realizes that he is stuck in Cormorant Bay for the summer, he decides to accept his situation and eventually grows to love the place and its people. He grows very close to his grandmother, Annie. He finds out that she and his mother, who grew up in Cormorant Bay, have been estranged. Toward the end of his stay at Cormorant Bay, his mother and grandmother are reunited.
The following excerpt is from the final chapter in which Mitch visits his grandmother’s favorite place — Annie’s Secret — before he and his mother board a small plane to take them to Kodiak, one of the legs of their journey back to the Midwest.
“I had one more goodbye to make. I walked to Annie’s Secret. As I sat on the rock, high above the craggy shore, I shouted “Quyanaa!” (an Alutiiq word that means thank you). I said it to the birds for the songs they sang, for how they kept me company, how they laughed and played in the water, how they glided on the winds. I also said “Quyanaa” to the ocean for making me feel peaceful in the evening when I watched the sun go down, and for all the fish that lived in it. The salmon, the crab — even the jellyfish. Yes, even the jellyfish.
“Quyanaa,” I said to the animals that lived in the caves of the mountains. “Quyanaa” to the fox, the bear, the weasel, the deer, the seals, the otters, the sea lions. “Quyanaa,” I said to the trees and the plants for their shelter. Most of all, I said “Quyanaa” to God, who created these things.
He kept me safe from the bear that night at the banya, and from the aula’aqs in Nicolai’s
cave and from Tige Johnson. God brought my mother and grandma together. Finally together.
Before I left Annie’s Secret I saw it — A tall, black bird with a long neck, perched on a rock. A cormorant.
“I knew you had to be around here some place!” I shouted. “After all, the bay is named after you! Quyanaa!”
As I collected my thoughts about Uganik and looked over the novel, which I hope to have published soon, I felt a hankering to go back to Uganik, just as Nan Boone Reed did that night I interviewed her and her husband in Kodiak.
