Fishing

Courtesy of Mike Rostad

Salmon seining on Kodiak Island. 

It feels like fall in Alaska. Winter is not far behind.

But Kodiak fisher-people are still fishing salmon on seine boats and at gillnet sites. Some will keep on into “fall fishing.” But others will prepare for fishing cod, pollock and crab in late fall and winter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.