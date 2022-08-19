It feels like fall in Alaska. Winter is not far behind.
But Kodiak fisher-people are still fishing salmon on seine boats and at gillnet sites. Some will keep on into “fall fishing.” But others will prepare for fishing cod, pollock and crab in late fall and winter.
With the “change of guard” in the fisheries, fishermen reflect on the salmon season: its highs and lows; its rewards and lessons learned.
I actually have a few fishing reflections myself. I didn’t come to Kodiak to fish, but after hearing stories of crewmen making a mint from a summer of salmon fishing, I decided to join their ranks. I already had a job as a writer for a local weekly newspaper and was told that, if I could find a temporary replacement, the job would be waiting for me when I came back.
My first fisheries stint came in the summer of 1980, when I worked at Glenn and Virginia Behymer’s gillnet site at Uganik Passage. Two years later I got on board the salmon seiner Kitti H, owned and operated by the late Leonard Helgason. His son, Steve, also worked on the boat and later skippered it. I went on several fishing trips with him.
In 1991 I crewed on the late Sven Haakanson Sr.’s boat, the Chisana. By the way, I sure miss Leonard and Sven and am grateful for the lessons they taught and the patience they had for me, a greenhorn.
When fishermen reflect on their fishing experiences, they often remember the big sets that brought in thousands of fish.
I have a memory of a big set. In 1984 I joined the Helgasons at the end of he summer for an opener in Terror Bay. We ended up scooping up thousands of “back outs” — salmon that had gone up the stream but came back out with the tide. They turned out to be pretty ripe hmpies.
We took the fish to the Port Bailey Cannery in Kupreanof Straits, but the superintendent turned us down because of their blemished condition.
We ended up dumping the fish but found out later from a cannery superintendent in town that had we delivered the fish to his plant he would have bought them. You win a few, you lose thousands. As I said, lessons learned.
Throughout my writing career I have interviewed hundreds of fishermen and women who, in their reflection, make their experiences come alive to those who haven’t joined their ranks.
In 1979 I interviewed my friend, Rick Lien, who was a skiffman on skipper John Mitchell’s F/V Iniskin. Rick recalled the excitement of seeing thousands of fish jumping in the seine and unloading the fish, counting the dollars as the crewmen scooped them up in a brailer.
But Rick brought up another aspect of fishing.
“It would be neat cruising along and coming upon a sea otter lying on its back eating a crab leg. We’d go a little further and a school of porpoises would be riding our bow wake so close you could just about reach and touch them.”
Rick enjoyed the serenity of a “doe and fawn strolling along the beach,” and the excitement of watching “bears hustling up the hillside on the mainland,” he said. “There were gobs and oodles of bears. They’d be scooping salmon out of the streams and eagles would be flying 10 feet over our heads.”
That goes to show that the true value of fishing isn’t just the monetary worth of the catch — although, in their heyday, salmon and crab provided fishermen with fat paychecks — but in the whole experience of going after the fish.
Being on the capricious ocean appeals to that youthful thirst for adventure and danger. When you eat, sleep and work on a boat far from shore, you get to know the ocean (and your companions) a little better. You see the sea mammals, birds, fish and plants that inhabit the sea and shore. You see how quickly the ocean changes from calm and serene like a baby drifting off to sleep, to violent and wrathful like Poseidon in his red-hot fury.
One of my vivid memories from gillnetting took place late one night as I picked fish from a net that was ladened with jellyfish, kelp and trash — this was before it was illegal to dump garbage overboard. I was exhausted and couldn’t wait to take refuge in my bunk at the cabin.
When a school of fish hit the net I noticed a glint of light behind me. I turned around and let out a
reverent “Ahhh.” The sun, setting on the mountains of the Alaska Peninsula, cast its glittering, golden rays across the Shelikof Strait into the bay.
The mountains and clouds were bathed in golden light. These are the gates of paradise, I thought — perhaps comparable to the ancient Greeks’ Mount Olympus. I think the late Oscar Dyson, who concentrated on the fall and winter species of crab and groundfish, summed up that extra “benefit” of being a fisherman in a 1981 interview.
“When you’re out in the ocean and up comes a storm, 50 to 60 miles an hour, and the ocean turns upside down with your boat bouncing like a cork, you’re ducking around and taking seas over the deck and you wonder, ‘Man, what am I doing here? I could be sitting in an office with my feet on a desk, making just as much money.’
“Then it will calm down. Everything will be so quiet. You look up and see the stars; you see the birds. It’s fair. A seal will come up floating around or a whale will blow, or some sea lions will come charging by. It’s nature like it was in the beginning.
“Then you know why you’re there. It gives you a feeling that this is the way it ought to be. After you’ve done it for a length of time, it becomes a way of life. It’s an adventure,” said Oscar.
