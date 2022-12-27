Have you ever looked at a snowflake. I mean, really close?
Inside each snowflake are hundreds, perhaps thousands, of tiny air pockets encased in ice.
I know because I’ve been taking pictures of snowflakes for over 30 years.
Snowflakes are amazing works of art. And, in the garden, they do amazing things.
First, let’s back up a little, as in UP in the sky.
Each snow crystal forms high in the upper atmosphere. Then it twists and turns, tumbleweed style, down to the ground (or your mitten) — a journey of about 20 minutes.
As it heaps on the ground with fellow snow crystals, even larger air pockets form.
The result is a fluffy down quilt that insulates the ground.
Because snowflakes are mostly air (about 95 percent) snow acts like a puffy down jacket, allowing plant roots to continue growing over the winter.
Believe it or not, temperatures under a layer of snow are usually warmer than the outside air — all thanks to the structure of snowflakes.
Without snow, prolonged periods of cold can spell trouble. Roots are unable to take up water, which means plants, including your lawn, can die from dehydration.
We’ve all seen the results of snowless, bare ground. Without the protection of snow, entire hillsides of salmonberry bushes, dried and scorched from the cold, remain brown until the next round of viable, green shoots emerge from the base of the plants. It is these canes that will produce berries the following summer.
Snow provides many benefits to our gardens. For example, snowflakes act like a Special Delivery Fertilizer. As snowflakes spiral downward, compounds such as sulfur (S) and nitrogen (N) cling to the crystals. Then, when the snow melts, these elements release into the soil where plants can happily absorb them.
Here’s another benefit, which has to do with the “color” of snow. Because snow is white, it reflects a certain amount of light from the sun. Some, not all. So where does the rest of the sunlight go?
Well, here’s what’s cool: It acts like a giant flashlight by shining into the snow. And that’s good news for garden plants such as primroses and rhododendrons because they can continue photosynthesis through the winter.
Snow also eases freeze-thaw damage.
We talked about the damage that bare, snowless ground can cause. Then there’s the dreaded “freeze-thaw cycles,” where extreme temperature swings cause water in the soil to expand and contract.
The result? Roots break, daffodil bulbs turn to mush, even launching them out of the soil. A blanket of snow saves the day by softening the blows of these high-low temperature changes.
Here’s another bonus: Plants need moisture, right? Rain, fog, hail, snow, drip irrigation or sprinklers. Compared to rain, snow has a gentle touch.
Here’s how it works: When snow melts, it releases moisture drop by drop. In this way, snow improves soil tilth or texture. (And to some degree, so does freezing and thawing). And that’s because this drip, drip, dripping action works on the soil much like the burrowing action of earthworms, bacteria and fungi.
Let’s take a lesson from trees.
The next time it’s snowing, head to the woods. Fort Abercombie State Historical Park is a local, year-round favorite. Among the trees, you’ll find secrets that can help you with your garden’s success.
Once in the woods, take a few moments to observe the forest around you. It holds special lessons for you.
For example, in a coniferous forest of Sitka spruce trees, an amazing 75 percent of a heavy snowfall collects on top of the trees and never makes it to the ground.
Which means there’s not much snow to insulate the ground around the blueberry bushes and ferns. The ground can remain frozen much longer — sometimes well into spring.
The same thing can happen in your garden, under trees and shrubs.
On the other hand, when snow falls in a deciduous grouping of cottonwoods, most of the snow collects on the soil (and leaves) on the ground below. In this way, snow provides insulation and so, in this case, the ground remains warmer over the winter.
And when winter melts into spring, this becomes your special opportunity to notice important, and perhaps significant, changes in your garden...
Learn about organic gardening, discover recipes, and go on garden tours on my Gardener’s Coach YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/TheGardenersCoach. Have a gardening question: marion@gardenerscoach.com.
