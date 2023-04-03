Soon after moving to Kodiak Island in the fall of 1984, I drove out the road. Chiniak was my goal, though I never made it there.
Rivers and streams along the road were choked with salmon, finning, splashing, and grinding their way over the rocks in their invisible quest to meet up with destiny.
I pulled over, parked and got out of the blue Toyota truck to watch. What was that flash of light?
I inched my way to the brim of the river bank to get a closer look at a large silver salmon pinned on the rocks, her back exposed to the air.
Ice! I couldn’t believe my eyes. Her dorsal fin and most of her tail was encased in ice, yet she continued to fight, inch by inch upstream.
Was it will? Are fish even endowed with will? Or is it purely instinct?
Coming from the suburbs of Tacoma, Washington, I’d never witnessed anything like this.
Years later, I donned my dry suit and began photographing salmon underwater. I’ve learned since then that salmon have developed various adaptations that allow them to withstand icy conditions and continue their life cycle in harsh environments.
For example, salmon produce antifreeze proteins that bind to ice crystals in their blood and tissues. This bonding prevents the ice crystals from growing and rupturing cells. These proteins also lower the freezing point of their body fluids, helping them to survive in extremely cold water.
What about ice forming on fins and scales?
When the dorsal and tail fins of salmon develop a layer of ice in extremely cold conditions, damage is minimal, thanks to the fact that they are composed mostly of collagen and keratin, which provide flexibility as well as strength.
In the garden, you may have noticed signs of spring: Violet blossoms forming atop primrose leaves and red knuckles of rhubarb poking through mulch (you DID apply mulch last fall, right?).
Turns out that primroses, Iceland poppies, crocuses and other perennials also produce antifreeze proteins, or cryoprotectants, such as sugars, which lower the freezing point of water within plant cells. Just like the antifreeze proteins in salmon, they help to prevent ice crystal formation that can cause rupturing, tearing and other cellular damage.
Cold-tolerant plants also have specialized structures such as thickened leaves, stems, or roots that insulate them against freezing temperatures. No wonder we can’t grow okra in Kodiak (not that I’d ever want to!).
Again, thickened leaves help protect the plant’s tissues from the cold and allows them to survive harsh conditions.
As temperatures warm up and daylength increase, cold-tolerant perennials take advantage of these favorable changes. They grow rapidly, like racehorses charging out of the starting gate, allowing them to complete their life cycle before the return of colder weather.
Finally, some perennials are able to withstand freezing temperatures by a special method of dehydration. When water in their cells is replaced by sugars or other “cryoprotectants,” (now that’s quite the word!) it makes the cells less susceptible to damage from freezing.
Let’s step away from the pseudo heavy stuff by talking about a primrose topic that comes up every spring:
HOW TO DIVIDE PRIMROSES
Have you checked your primroses lately? If they are growing in a tight clump or look like a green donut ring, it’s time to divide them.
Dividing primroses is a great way to propagate your plants and rejuvenate older clumps that have become crowded or less vigorous. It is best to divide primroses in early spring — as in the next two or three weeks — or late summer/early fall when the plants are not in their peak blooming period.
Here are the steps to divide primroses:
Prepare the new planting site: This can be a different spot in the garden or in 4-inch pots to be transplanted later or donated to sell at KMXT’s upcoming plant sale on May 6.
Dig up the clump: Using a garden fork or shovel, carefully cut through the clump or dig up the entire mass of primroses you want to divide. Try to keep as much of the root system intact as possible to minimize damage to the plant.
Separate the clump: Gently tease apart the clump into smaller sections, each with a healthy amount of roots and leaves. You can use your hands or a pair of garden shears, or a knife if needed. Submerging the root clump in a tub of water helps loosen the tight roots. Make sure each division has at least one healthy crown with leaves and a good root system.
Plant the divisions: Plant each division in a container or in the prepared planting site at the same depth as it was originally growing. In the garden, space the divisions about 12 inches apart and then gently firm the soil around the roots.
Water it in: Water the newly planted divisions thoroughly to help settle the soil around the roots.
Provide aftercare: Keep the soil consistently moist, but not waterlogged, as the divisions establish themselves. Just remember, in the first year after dividing, it’s common for the plants to produce fewer flowers as they focus on root and foliage growth.
By dividing your primroses, you’ll have more plants to fill your garden or share with friends, and you’ll also help to maintain the health and vigor of your existing plants.
Back to the salmon...
On that day years ago, when I spotted the ice-encrusted dorsal and tail fins, I was shocked, surprised and then humbled by the sight of a creature moving forward in spite of immense challenges.
Tears ran down my face in a mixed sense of sorrow, appreciation and joy.
Have a good week!
THE KODIAK GARDEN CALENDAR
KMXT’s Spring Plant Sale: May 6. Special fundraiser for KMXT. More details to follow, but start getting plants ready! Seedlings, rhubarb, raspberry and currant canes, houseplants, primroses and other perennials.
Start seeds of broccoli, kale, lettuce, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, calendula, marigolds and cress. Buy seed potatoes — ensure they are certified. Prepare your soil by turning in well-rotted manure, finished compost, food scraps, seaweed and shredded leaves.
For organic gardening tips, fun recipes, and more find Marion at:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegardenerscoach/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheGardenersCoach
Do you have a gardening question? marion@gardenerscoach.com
