MARION OWEN photo

Whenever a bunch of primroses develop into a tight ring like this, it’s time to give them more room to grow. Dig up the clump and divide it into smaller chunks and replant them. In gratitude, they’ll reward you in time with an abundance of beautiful blooms.

Soon after moving to Kodiak Island in the fall of 1984, I drove out the road. Chiniak was my goal, though I never made it there.

Rivers and streams along the road were choked with salmon, finning, splashing, and grinding their way over the rocks in their invisible quest to meet up with destiny.

