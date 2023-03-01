Deja vu is a French loaner word to describe the feeling that one has lived through the same situation before. This spring, while restarting a program I created many years ago, I sometimes feel deja vu.

The Kodiak Ocean Science Discovery Program started when my own child was in elementary school. Some of the first students who helped fine tune the lessons are now finishing college and working adult jobs. It took numerous people and meetings to bring the Kodiak Ocean Science Discovery Program to fruition, but every year more students received some marine science exposure, some time with local scientists, a field trip, or a classroom visit by a scientist.

