Ellie May Gardner was born at 3:55 p.m. on December 29, 2021, to Kerrigan and Gerald Gardner. She weighed 9 pounds, 11.6 ounces and measured 21.5 inches long.
Ellie’s mother is from Kodiak and her father is from Juneau. The family resides in Kodiak. Her mother works at Near Island Coffee and her father is on the Coast Guard cutter Alex Haley. Also welcoming Ellie to the family is Rhylee Marie.
Proud grandparents are Gerald Gardner Sr. from Ketchikan, Janene Phillips from Neah Bay, Washington, and Kelvin Skonberg and Lisa Wright from Kodiak.
Alex James Zbitnoff was born at 8:32 a.m. on December 22, 2021, to Jascha and Anna Zbitnoff. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 21 inches long.
Alex’s parents reside in Kodiak. Also welcoming Alex to the family is Emerich Zbitnoff.
Proud grandparents are John and Jacelyn Zbitnoff, and James and Kris Arnold.
Kendall Rose Ashouwak was born at 2:35 a.m. on January 4, 2022, to Katrina Ashouwak and Byran Alexanderoff. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.
Kendall’s mother is from Kodiak and her father is from Old Harbor. The family resides in Old Harbor. Her mother works for the City of Old Harbor and her father is a commercial fisherman. Also welcoming Kendall to the family is Brayden Alexanderoff and Damien Ashouwak.
Proud grandparents are Judy and Loyd Ashouwak, and Gary Alexanderoff from Old Harbor, and Sharon Larionoff from Akhiok.
