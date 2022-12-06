Autumn Lily Holm Lhotka was born at 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2022, to Freya and Dale Lhotka. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 19.75 inches long.
Autumn’s parents are from Kodiak and St. Cloud, Minnesota. Her mom works for the Kodiak Island Borough School district and her father is a stay-at-home dad. Also welcoming Autumn to the family is Aurora.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.