Francess Ana Marcelo was born at 7:03 a.m. on November 17, 2021, to Francis and Princess Marcelo. She weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 18.5 inches long.
Her parents are originally from the Philippines and now live in Kodiak. Her father works on Coast Guard Base Kodiak int he maintenance department, while her mother works at Walmart.
Also welcoming Francess to the family are Coco and Xander Marcelo.
Turner Clyde McNelly was born in November 2021 to Kobi and Mackenzee McNeely. He weighed 4 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 18 inches long.
Turner’s parents are originally from South Carolina and now live in Alaska. His father is in the U.S. Coast Guard.
Proud grandparents are Brad and Krstie Bailey from York, South Carolina, and Keith and Daphne McNeely from York, South Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.