Chloe Lebantino was born at 12:37 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2023, to Maria Cristina and Julimar Lebantino. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19.75 inches long.
Chloe’s parents are from the Philippines and now live in Kodiak. Her mother works at the Kodiak Island Borough School District and her father works at Trident Seafoods of Alaska. Also welcoming Chloe to the family are Hailee and Hayden Fangonilo.
