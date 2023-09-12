Ethan Michael Pruitt was born at 10:55 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2023, to James Pruitt and Nhu Duong Pruitt. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19 inches long.

Ethan’s dad is from Kodiak and his mom is from Vietnam. They both live in Kodiak. The baby’s father works for Matson. Also welcoming Ethan to the family is older sister Chloe Pruitt. 

