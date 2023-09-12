Ethan Michael Pruitt was born at 10:55 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2023, to James Pruitt and Nhu Duong Pruitt. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19 inches long.
Ethan’s dad is from Kodiak and his mom is from Vietnam. They both live in Kodiak. The baby’s father works for Matson. Also welcoming Ethan to the family is older sister Chloe Pruitt.
Proud grandparents are Sid Pruitt Jr. and Terri Pruitt, and Susan and Jorg Schmeisser from Kodiak.
Arya Lynn Eluska was born at 10:55 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2023, to Gwendolyn Christiansen and Dennis Eluska. She weighed 6 pounds, 11.8 ounces and measured 19.68 inches long.
Arya’s dad is from Akhiok and her mom is from Old Harbor. They both live in Old Harbor. Her parents work for the Alutiiq Tribe of Old Harbor. Also welcoming Arya to the family are Lyndsey Eluska, Bethany Eluska, David Boskofsky and Gary Eluska.
Erin Lee Knowles was born at 2:27 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2023, to Cory Knowles and Maureen O’Callaghan. She weighed 7 pounds, 7.6 ounces and measured 20.25 inches long.
Erin’s parents are from Anchorage and now live in Kodiak. The baby’s father works for the Kodiak Island Housing Authority. Also welcoming Erin to the family is brother Wade.
Proud grandparents are Carolyn and Leon Knowles from Kodiak, Christopher O’Callaghan from Kodiak, and Michelle O’Callaghan from Eagle River.
