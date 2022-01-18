Balthazar Duston Hanna was born at 7:47 p.m. on January 7, 2022, to Wes and Abigail Hanna. He weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
Balthazar’s mom is from Las Vegas, Nevada, and his father is from Bountiful, Utah. The family resides in Kodiak. Both parents work for the Kodiak Island Borough School District.
Proud grandparents are Marcia and Paul Duston From St. George, Utah, and Charles and Kae Loy Hanna from Bountiful, Utah.
Anarah Audrianne Diesta Ancheta was born at 6:10 a.m. on January 9, 2022, to Austie Alcaraz Ancheta and Roxanne Diesta Ancheta. She weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 18 inches long.
Anarah’s parents are from the Philippines and reside in Kodiak. Anarah’s mother works at Credit Union 1. Also welcoming Anarah to the family is Lnigo Miguel Diesta S.
Proud grandparents are Efren and Eleanor Diesta from Kodiak, and Neminda and Agustin Ancheta from Isabela, Philippines.
Alanna Alejandro Miranda was born at 3:42 a.m. on January 11, 2022, to Lovelyn and Jefferson Miranda. She weighed 6 pounds, 8.12 ounces and measured 18.75 inches long.
Both parents are from Kodiak. Alanna’s mother works for Credit Union 1 and her father works for Kodiak Electric Association. Also welcoming Alanna to the family is Aliesha Miranda and Maison Miranda.
Proud grandparents are William and Marites Alejandro from the Philippines, and Lauro and Elizabeth Miranda from the Philippines.
Jacob David Amikuk Knepel was born at 5:03 p.m. on January 12, 2022, to Paula Matchian and Michael Knepel. He weighed 8 pounds, 14.5 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
Parents are from Chevak, Alaska, and Kendrick, Indiana. They reside in Kodiak. Jacob’s mother works at KANA and his father works at Ocean Beauty Seafoods. Also welcoming Jacob to the family are Logan and Shula Matchian, and Raymond and Heidi Knedel.
Proud grandparents are David and Gloria Knepel from Indiana, and Michael and Linda Matchian from Alaska.
