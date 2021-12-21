Evren Lewin Davidson was born at 10:10 p.m. on December 13, 2021, to Sarah and Mitchell Davidson. He weighed 6 pounds, 11.5 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
Mitchell is from Kodiak and Sarah is from California. They both reside in Kodiak now. Evren’s mother is a behavioral health clinician at KANA and his father works in the Kodiak Island Borough clerks office.
Proud grandparents are Marilyn and Kim Davidson from Kodiak, Kirk Morrison from San Diego, California, and Laura Morrison from Phoenix, Arizona.
Rebecca Ann Eufemio was born at 3:42 p.m. on December Dec. 9, 2021, to Thomas Eufemio and Rachel Backlund. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19.25 inches long.
Rebecca’s parents are originally from Washington state and now reside in Kodiak. Her father is a commercial fisherman and her mother works at Safeway.
Proud grandparents are Craig and Robin Backlund from Arlington, Washington.
