Ryker William Tierney was born at 1:18 a.m. on June 6, 2023, to Ryan Paul Tierney and Sarah Kim Tierney. He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
Ryker’s mom is from Kodiak and his dad is Washington, Alabama, California, Oregon, New Jersey and Kodiak. His dad is a police officer for the Kodiak Police Department and his mom is a corpsman in the U.S. Coast Guard. This is the couple’s first child.
Proud grandparents are Stephen Stajduhar and Julie Stajduhar from Winchester, Tennessee, and Ronald Sternberg and Kelly Sternberg from Kodiak.
Mavrik Henry McElwain was born at 2:49 a.m. on June 3, 2023, to David Henry McElwain Jr. and Whitney Shanna McElwain. He weighed 10 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 22 inches long.
Mavrik’s parents are from Florida and live in Port Lions. His dad is the Port Lions village public safety officer and his mom works at home. Also welcoming Mavrik to the family are Lydia, Titus, Willow and Felicity.
Proud grandparents are David and Roxanna McElwain from Deerborn, Michigan, and Windell and Sharron Blanton from Jacksonville, Florida.
Axel Dean Arndt was born at 9:24 a.m. on June 10, 2023, to Tasha Pedersen and Josh Arndt. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 19 inches long.
Axel’s parents are from Kodiak. His dad is a fisherman and his mom works at KANA.
Proud grandparents are Kurt and Liza Pedersen from Kodiak, and Kim Dierich and Chris Arndt from Kodiak.
