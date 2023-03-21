Mackenzie Rae Ursin was born at 1:46 a.m. on March 9, 2023, to Lars Andrew Ursin and Maria Fe Sanchez. She weighed 7 pounds, 10.4 ounces and measured 20 3/4 inches long.
Mackenzie’s parents are from Port Lions (father) and the Philippines (mother). Her mother is cashier and his father is a carpenter for Energy Plus.
