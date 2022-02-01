Vivienne Loraine Hennigan was born at 10:03 p.m. on January 25, 2022, to Anna and Dylan Hennigan. She weighed 6 pounds, 6.6 ounces and measured 18.5 inches long.
Parents are from Michigan and California. They now reside in Kodiak. Vivienne’s father is in the U.S. Coast Guard. Also welcoming Vivienne to the family are Donulus, Jameson and Adeline.
Proud grandparents are Pat and Sudan Hennigan from Idaho, and Michael and Maureen from Hawaii.
