Kai Knoah Del Rosario was born at 6:46 p.m. on December 02, 2021, to Kristian and Jesamae Del Rosario. He weighed 5 pounds, 5.9 ounces and measured 17 inches long.
Kai’s parents are originally from The Philippines and now reside in Kodiak. His father works for UPS and his mother works at Island Freeze.
Proud grandparents are Restituto Del Rosario and Rose Marie Del Rosario from Kodiak.
Pierce Eduan M. Castro was born at 4:01 a.m. on December 02, 2021, to Shermainne and Mercado. He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 20.75 inches long.
Pierce’s parents are originally from The Philippines and now reside in Kodiak. His father works at Kodiak Fishmeal Co. and his mother is a private caregiver. Also welcoming Pierce to the family is Jino Grant M. Castro.
