Jaynie Marin Elopre Pineda was born at 5:10 p.m. on June 20, 2023, to Julie and Jayrome Pineda. She weighed 6 pounds, 14.1 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.
Jaynie’s parents are from the Phillipines and now live in Kodiak. Also welcoming her to the family are Jilaine Marie, Jhaneen Mira and Jayce Maliq.
Proud grandparents are Maria Luis, Vidal, Ligaya and Augustino from Kodiak.
Ryker William Tierney was born at 1:18 a.m. on June 10, 2023, to Ryan Paul Tierney and Sarah Kim Tierney. He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
Ryker’s mom is from Kodiak and his dad is Washington, Alabama, California, Oregon, New Jersey and Kodiak. His dad is a police officer for the Kodiak Police Department and his mom is a corpsman in the U.S. Coast Guard. This is the couple’s first child.
Proud grandparents are Stephen Stajduhar and Julie Stajduhar from Winchester, Tennessee, and Ronald Sternberg and Kelly Sternberg from Kodiak.
