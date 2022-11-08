Marai Willow Christman was born at 3:01 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2022, to Veronica Samaniego and Phillip Christman. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19.75 inches long.
Marai’s parents are from Kodiak. Also welcoming her to the family are Sophia and Benjamin.
Magnolia Jane Roberts was born at 12:05 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2022, to Caroline and Iggy Roberts. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
Magnolia’s parents are from Atlanta, Georgia, and Fort Collins, Colorado, and now live in Kodiak. Her father works at Highmark Marine.
Also welcoming her to the family is 6-year-old Judson Roberts.
