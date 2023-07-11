Lenora Lucille Myers was born at 10:56 p.m. on June 24, 2023, to Timothy and Holly Myers. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 19.75 inches long.

Lenora’s parents are from Louisiana and now live in Kodiak. Her dad is in the Coast Guard. Also welcoming her to family are Silas, Evelyn, Wesley and Declan.

