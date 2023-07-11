Lenora Lucille Myers was born at 10:56 p.m. on June 24, 2023, to Timothy and Holly Myers. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 19.75 inches long.
Lenora’s parents are from Louisiana and now live in Kodiak. Her dad is in the Coast Guard. Also welcoming her to family are Silas, Evelyn, Wesley and Declan.
Proud grandparents are Kirby and Darlene Vidrine from Louisiana, and Andrew Meyers and Diane Vizinat from Louisiana.
Cadence Rose Gardner was born at 7:29 p.m. on June 29, 2023, to Jennifer Lynn Gardner and Jeremiah Joseph Gardner. She weighed 8 pounds, 6.4 ounces and measured 21 inches long.
Cadence’s mom is from St. Louis, Missouri, and her dad is from King Salmon, Alaska. They now live in Kodiak. Her mom works for NOAA and her dad works at 58 Degrees North. Also welcoming her to the family is Colton Joseph Gardner.
Proud grandparents are Barb and Greg Newby from St. Louis, Missouri, and Robin and Michal Gardner from Kodiak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.