Adeline Nichole Peets was born at 9:11 a.m. on November 19, 2021, to Sarah and Michael Peets. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 20.25 inches long.
Adeline’s parents are originally from South Carolina and now reside in Kodiak. Her father is in the Coast Guard (Aids to navigation team Kodiak). Also welcoming Adeline to the family are Lilly Grace Peets, Oliver Peets and Theodore Peets.
Proud grandparents are Erin and Marsha Peets from Beaufort, South Carolina, and Steve and Sharon Simpson from Tega Cay, South Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.