Victor Barte was born on at 4 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2022, to Maggie Mae De Jesus and Nathan Barte. He weighed 6 pounds, 10.7 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.
Victor’s parents are originally from the Philippines and now live in Kodiak. His father is a prod supervisor and his mother is a homemaker/family manager. Also welcoming him to the family is Ysabella D. Barte.
Proud grandparents are Vic, Flory, Merly and Benjamin from the Philippines.
Elliana Marie Bartleson was born at 3:28 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2022, to Lorean Bircher and Wade Bartleson. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.
Elliana’s parents are originally from Ahkiok and Port Lions, and now live in Kodiak. Her father works for City of Kodiak Public Works and her mother works for Afognak Native Corporation.
Proud grandparents are Roberta and Marvin Bartleson from Port Lions, and Iila Bircher from Ahkiok.
Erza David Lee Finley was born on at 1:28 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2022, to Nathan and Mariah Finley. He weighed 8 pounds, 7.8 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long.
Erza’s parents are from Kodiak. Proud grandparents are Michael and Brenda Finley, and Kevin and Geri Arndt.
Ivy Lee Reyes was born on Nov. 15, 2022, to John and Shim-In Reyes. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.
Fern’s parents are originally from Seattle and New York, and now live in Kodiak. Her father works on a fishing vessel and her mother works at Kodiak Area Native Association.
Proud grandparents are Kenneth and Sang Moo Borneman from Colorado and South Korea, and Ricardo and Teruko Reyes from Puerto Rico and Japan.
