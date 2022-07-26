Eljay T. Dela Cruz was born at 1:13 a.m. on July 16, 2022, to Dennisse L. Tayag. He weighed 6 pounds, 12.6 ounces and measured 19.75 inches long.
Eljay’s parents are originally from the Philippines and now live in Kodiak. His father and mother work in a cannery. Also welcoming Eljay to the family is Jayden L. Tayag.
Proud grandparents are Marites L. Reckert from South Carolina.
Bristol Layne Pavloff was born at 12:06 a.m. on July 16, 2022, to Annika Benton and Nicholas Pavloff. She weighed 8 pounds and measured 21 inches long.
Bristol’s parents are from Kodiak. Her father works at a setnet site as a commercial fisherman.
Proud grandparents are Nathan and Amanda Benton from Kodiak, and Becky Gomez from Kodiak.
Neil Rudolfo Lira was born at 4:14 a.m. on July 15, 2022, to Daniel John Lira and Keisha Lorella Lira. He weighed 7 pounds, 15.9 ounces and measured 19.75 inches long.
Neil’s parents are originally from Oregon and now live in Kodiak. His father is in the Coast Guard and his mother works at Kodiak Island Real estate.
Proud grandparents are Edan and Susan Lira from Oregon, and Jim and Lorella Monroe from Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.