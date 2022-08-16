Bo Tuff Hathaway was born at 5:43 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2022, to Miles Arnold and Baylee Armstrong. He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long.
Bo’s parents are originally from Callahan, Florida, and now live in Kodiak. His father is in the Coast Guard and his mother works at KANA.
Proud grandparents are Ricky and Donna Armstrong from Callahan, Florida, and Anita Hathaway from Callahan, Florida.
Sinag Jome I. Fruto was born at 9:33 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2022, to Jamella and Jodan Fruto. He weighed 7 pounds, 2.5 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.
Sinag’s parents are originally from Tarlac, Philippines, and now live in Kodiak. His father works at the Kodiak Island Borough School District and his mother works at Kodiak Community Health Center.
Proud grandparents are Romie and Flora Fruto from Tarlac, Philippines, and Jaime and Elsie Ibardaloza from Mandaluyong, Philippines.
