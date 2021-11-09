Alexander Dale Kell was born at 3:16 p.m. on October 23, 2021, to Kenneth and Stephanie Kell. He weighed 7 pounds, 4.1 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
Alexander’s parents are originally from Colorado and now live in Kodiak. His father is a mechanic for the U.S. Coast Guard. Also welcoming Alexander to the family is Jacqueline.
Griffin Dean Skinner was born at 8:17 p.m. on November 2, 2021, to Brooke and Brian Skinner. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
Griffin’s parents are originally from Huntington Beach, California, and now live in Kodiak. His father works on helicopters for the U.S. Coast Guard.
Proud grandparents are Pam and Bruce Skinner from Huntington Beach, California, and Laurie Hawkins from Caldwell, Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.