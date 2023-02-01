City League Basketball
Jan. 30
Splash Squad 56, Will’s Remodeling 42
Splash Squad (56) — Devin Abernathy 19, Joe Mackey 14, Mark Greenfield 11, Kyler Morales 6, Ashley Hiner 6.
Will’s Remodeling (42) — Raffy Fangonilo 12, Charles Gueverra 10, Jerome Pineda 7, Marco Pastor 4, Marcartney Pronuevo 3, Ernesto Gueverra 3, Bem Barcelon 3.
Kolokoy’z 73, Hairmasters 60
Kolokoy’z (73) — Carlos Rosete 22, Joseph Casabar 12, Darryl Recustodio 10, Erick Soliven 8, Keith Thomas 7, Andrew Gregory 6, Marck Abellera 6, Elcon Catubig 2.
Hairmasters (60) —Juwan Abad 25, Daryl Villanueva 11, Eldon Macaraig 9, JR Gimeno 9, James Ladaga 6.
