Mark-Anthony Vizcocho was inducted as president of the Filipino-American Association of Kodiak at a ceremony Saturday evening.
The ceremony marked another achievement in the life of the former city councilman, environmental technician and basketball coach. Vizcocho, 42, has been in Kodiak since age 12. He met his wife here and is the father of seven children.
While his emigration story is similar in many ways to that of the thousands of Filipinos who have arrived here since World War II, his also has a unique twist. You could say he was shot out of a volcano straight to Kodiak.
“If you know where to go and you got your head on right you’ll be on safe ground,” is how he describes the memory of how he and his 2-year-old brother made it through the chaos of Manila after the 1991 eruption of Mt. Pinatubo, the second-largest volcanic eruption of the 20th century.
They were away from their grandmother’s home at the time and got swept up in the crowds seeking escape from the ash and rain. “I carried my brother on my back and we probably ran three lengths of the city,” he said.
The brothers were living with their grandmother in Manila after their mother brought them to the Philippines from their birthplace in San Diego.
“It was around 1985 or 1986 — my mom was having a hard time finding a job,” Vizcocho recalls. “We had an auntie who lived in Kodiak, and she was a floor lady at one of the canneries. She told my mom she could make up to $400 a week. That was money! So Mom brought us back to Grannie’s and went up to Kodiak.”
After work one night in June 1991, she turned on the TV to watch the news about the volcano back home. “I was with my brother, and I had put him down and we happened to be the ones that were on camera. My mom saw us and she said, ‘Oh, that’s them!’ and she bought a ticket to come get us,” Vizcocho said.
He went on to graduate from Kodiak High School and enter the cannery workforce, rising to foreman at Global Seafoods and Ocean Beauty. He worked at a moving company for a few years before his current job as an environmental technician at NWFF Environmental.
Vizcocho coaches youth basketball, served on the Kodiak City Council and in student government at Kodiak College, and is a corporal in the Alaska State Defense Force.
He calls Kodiak “a land of opportunity.”
“Kodiak offers a lot, you can come here and work in the cannery, on the Coast Guard base, at Walmart — there are places here to make a career,” Vizcocho said. “All you got to do is take that first step and then you keep going.”
Vizcocho said he would recommend Kodiak to anyone willing to work hard and take advantage of opportunities. “The canneries are a stepping stone to see how life is in America. You can get the ball rolling, and it’s up to the individual to better themselves. In Kodiak there are lots of ways to better yourself.”
Vizcocho said that’s the message he wants to carry forward during his two-year term as president of Kodiak’s Fil-Am community. “One of my goals is to provide a resource for those with immigration problems or who need help finding educational opportunities. I know I can’t do it all by myself, too. We have a great team, and if we come together we can accomplish anything. The teamwork makes the dream work.”
Vizcocho’s life reflects on many in Kodiak’s Filipino-American community, said city Mayor Pat Branson. She attended the Saturday induction ceremony and praised the community for its contributions.
“The Fil-Am community is very much a huge part of Kodiak,” Branson said. “They bring a rich family culture with integrity. They are integrated, and they are very much respected. They offer us so much.”
Kodiak Island Borough School District Superintendent Cyndy Mika said the district’s Filipino-American staff sets great examples for students. A total of 23% of Kodiak students are Asian or Filipino.
“Whenever you can, you want to reflect your student population in your staff,” Mika said. “When you can it’s that much better. From custodians to cooks to aides to teachers, our students see people they can relate to with the same background. We have so many professionals in our buildings, and the students see them and think, ‘Man, they did it. I can, too,’” Mika said.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Filipino-Americans make up approximately 45% of the city of Kodiak’s population, and 23% of the Kodiak Island Borough population.
“My son is Filipino,” Mika said. “And after the Saturday event we were driving home [and] he turned to me and said, ‘Mom, this is the first place we’ve lived where there are people from where I’m from.”
