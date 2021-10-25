Kodiak Island Borough School District’s focus on mental health needs has been a primary concern for the past five years as it built up its team.
Cynthia Berns, vice president of community and external affairs for Old Harbor Native Corp., and former state senator Alan Austerman are two o…
The number of known, active COVID cases in Kodiak dropped to 48 on Monday, according to data from the Emergency Operations Center. This is the…
More details have emerged about the fatal plane crash that happened near Kodiak College Sunday afternoon.
The City of Kodiak pays less than 12 other comparable communities in 37 of 48 jobs studied recently by the firm Halcyon Consulting.
Kodiak’s Keith Osowski had a career performance at Saturday’s NCAA Division II South Central Region Cross Country Championships in Lubbock, Texas.
Orion’s Reverse Pillar Mountain
Kodiak’s volleyball season came to an unexpected end Friday at the Northern Lights Conference Championships at Palmer High School.
Another week, another title for Kodiak’s Olivia Troxell.
Nick Carver treated himself to candy on Saturday night. A lot of candy.
Kodiak’s bid to secure its first volleyball state tournament berth since 2015 was delayed by a surprising result Thursday evening.
With the last cruise ship of the season leaving Alaska waters, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) would like to reflect on our oversight of these vessels and solicit your feedb…
