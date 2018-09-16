Blankenship zips to fastest mile time on A…
Just when it looked like the island weather was going to spoil the Kodiak Miracle Mile, Ben Blankenship turned it up a notch.
An ongoing investigation is being conducted into alleged illicit drug activity by Coast Guard members in Kodiak. While the Coast Guard Investigative Service continues to look into the allegations, U.S.C.G. has “proactively removed all of the members involved from a duty status,” according to a press release published Tuesday.
The above photograph was taken by Kodiak Daily Mirror columnist Marion Owen, on the road to Pasagshak, near Olds River.
Perry Dean Valley, 55, passed Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Providence Chiniak Bay Elder House.
Peter M. Lyse died peacefully on September 13, 2018, in the comfort of his home with his wife of 48 years by his side.
Born on the banks of the Chena River in Fairbanks, Alaska, local entrepreneur Bob Gillam passed away at sunset on a beautiful autumn afternoon…
